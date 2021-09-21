The Supreme Court will meet in person in December to hear arguments in the Mississippi abortion case.

Following the adoption of divisive abortion legislation in Mississippi and Texas, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on December 1 to determine whether Mississippi’s efforts to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling will be successful.

The state is requesting that the United States Supreme Court uphold its ban on most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. On Monday, the Supreme Court published its arguments calendar for late November and early December. The justices expect to return to the courtroom in October, for the first time since the outbreak began, to hear in-person arguments.

Mississippi argued that Roe and the 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which prohibits states from prohibiting abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb, which is roughly 24 weeks of pregnancy, should be overruled.

Mississippi is urging the judges to “scuttle a half-century of precedent and invite states to outright outlaw abortion,” according to women’s health care providers.

The Supreme Court recently upheld a Texas law prohibiting abortions when heart activity is identified, which occurs approximately six weeks into pregnancy, before some women are even aware they are pregnant. The law is unique in that it allows private folks to sue people who may have assisted in the illegal abortion of a minor. The court, which was split 5-4, did not rule on the statute’s constitutionality, but instead declined to halt enforcement while a legal challenge to the law is pending.

Nonetheless, abortion providers interpreted the decision as an unsettling warning of where the court, with its conservative majority bolstered by three Trump appointees, might be headed on abortion.

The Mississippi law was passed in 2018, but it was overturned by a federal court. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the state’s only abortion clinic, is still open and provides abortions up to 16 weeks of pregnancy. According to the providers, about 100 abortions are performed after the 15th week each year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 90% of abortions in the United States occur within the first 13 weeks of pregnancy.

In the marble courtroom, the justices will take their places for the most significant test of abortion rights in decades.

