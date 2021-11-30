The Supreme Court will hear the most important abortion case since Roe v. Wade, and where Barrett, Kavanaugh, and Gorsuch stand.

Former President Donald Trump promised before taking office that he would appoint Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade, and now his appointees—Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch—could finally do so as the court considers one of the most significant legal challenges to abortion rights since the 1973 landmark decision.

Oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a lawsuit challenging both Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, will be heard on Wednesday by the Supreme Court, which now has a 6-3 conservative majority.

If the court overturns those two verdicts, twenty-one states have laws in place that would prohibit nearly all abortions, implying that the justices’ decision may severely restrict abortion access across the country.

Dobbs concerns a Mississippi law that restricts abortions beyond the 15th week of pregnancy to medical emergencies or fetal abnormalities. It will be the first time since Roe v. Wade that the court will consider the constitutionality of a pre-viability abortion ban.

This week, the spotlight will be on Trump’s newest recruits to the bench. Here’s how the three justices have ruled in the past on reproductive rights and what they’ve said about overturning Roe.

Barrett, Amy Coney

Barrett is known for being outspoken about her Catholic faith, but she has remained silent on her personal views on Roe v. Wade. Barrett was praised by Republicans for being the first anti-abortion female judge chosen to the bench.

“All nominees are united in their belief that what they think about a precedent should not bear on how they decide cases,” Barrett said during her 2017 Senate confirmation hearings for her seat on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, adding that her faith “would not bear in the discharge of my duties as a judge.”

Barrett voted to rehear arguments in two instances involving Indiana abortion restrictions, including one that required doctors to notify parents of minors seeking abortions and another that required burial or cremation of baby remains after an abortion was deemed unconstitutional.

She did, however, vote to uphold a precedent set in a previous case that allowed for buffer zones to protect abortion patients from demonstrators. This is a condensed version of the information.