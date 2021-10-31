The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a contentious Texas law on abortion rights.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the Texas legislation S.B. 8, which prohibits abortion after six weeks of pregnancy when a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The Department of Justice and abortion providers will argue in court on Monday that the Texas law violates the legal precedent for abortion set by cases like Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

The law prohibits abortion beyond six weeks and empowers ordinary persons to sue for at least $10,000 anyone who assists someone with an abortion.

Ride-share drivers who drop women off at abortion clinics and doctors who conduct the operation are among those who could face legal action.

Texas, on the other hand, has previously claimed that the legislation is not enforced by the state and therefore it should not be responsible for defending it.

“Other states are already looking to S.B. 8 as a model,” the Justice Department stated in a court briefing, and “if Texas is right, no decision of this Court is secure.”

S.B. 8 was signed into law by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in May, and it took effect in September.

Advocates for abortion rights believe the Supreme Court’s decision will have a significant impact on future cases.

“The outcome of this case will determine the future of our constitutional democracy,” said Sam Spital, director of litigation for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

“Without the Supreme Court’s intervention, S.B. 8’s paradigm of openly disregarding precedent set by our nation’s top court will spread — and not just in the area of abortion rights.” Many of our basic liberties will be jeopardized.” The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen case later this week, which involves applicants for licenses to carry a concealed firearm in public.