The Supreme Court of the United States will hear arguments on the Texas abortion ban on November 1, but will not block the law at this time.

According to the Associated Press, the high court justices said on Friday that they will decide whether the federal government has the jurisdiction to sue over the statute.

For the time being, the SCOTUS ruling upholds the Texas rule, which prohibits abortions in the state after heart activity is found, which is normally about six weeks of pregnancy. According to the Associated Press, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that she would have instantly blocked the law.

