The Supreme Court of the United States will hear a religious freedom case that has caused inmates’ executions to be postponed.

According to the Associated Press, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on Tuesday over detainees’ religious rights to have a spiritual adviser pray out loud and place a hand on them during executions.

Texas executions have been postponed while the court deliberates on the problems. Although the verdict will not save any inmates from execution, it will define the religious rights and accommodations that must be provided to them before they are executed.

Inmates have pushed the issue to court in recent years, claiming that not allowing spiritual counselors to pray publicly and place a hand on their bodies before their executions violated their religious freedom.

According to Texas law, an inmate’s spiritual adviser may accompany him or her until he or she is carried to the execution chamber, but after the convict is bound to the gurney, the spiritual adviser may be there but not speak to or touch the inmate.

Praying aloud could be disturbing, and allowing inmates to be physically touched could jeopardize the execution, according to Texas prison officials.

“The security, integrity, and solemnity of the execution would be jeopardized if an outsider touched the inmate during lethal injection,” Texas said the judges.

John Henry Ramirez, who is on death row for shooting a Corpus Christi convenience store employee during a 2004 robbery, is the subject of the case before the justices. Ramirez stabbed Pablo Castro 29 times and stole $1.25 from him.

Ramirez’s lawyers filed a lawsuit when Texas refused to allow his minister to pray aloud and touch him while he was receiving a fatal injection. Although lower courts had sided with Texas, the Supreme Court stayed his execution on September 8 to consider his appeal.

Ramirez’s motion, according to Texas, is just another attempt to postpone his execution.

For their part, Ramirez’s lawyers are urging the court that a federal rule protecting prisoners’ religious liberties requires the state to allow Ramirez’s pastor to pray and lay hands on him when he is executed.

"These efforts are profoundly anchored in the petitioner's serious religious views, and they reflect the basic value of prayer, song, and personal contact as potent expressions of Christian faith.