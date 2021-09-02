The Supreme Court of the United States voted in favor of a Texas abortion ban, thereby overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court has declined to block the implementation of a new Texas legislation that drastically restricts abortion access. The measure effectively bans all abortions in the state beyond six weeks of pregnancy, a blow to Roe v. Wade’s precedent, according to reproductive rights organizations.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s three liberals in dissenting from the result, which was reached by a 5-4 majority. Former President Donald Trump’s three nominees for the Supreme Court delivered the necessary votes to allow Senate Bill (SB) 8 to be passed.

Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, together with Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, voted against an emergency stay of the Texas law.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Supreme Court issued an unsigned order. Orders that aren’t signed are common in apps like this one.

The order stated that it merely addressed the stay request and did not evaluate the constitutionality of SB8. A legal challenge is still pending in that case, which has yet to be decided by a court.

The majority’s judgment was based on the fact that state personnel in Texas do not have the authority to enforce SB8. Instead, the legislation permits private persons to enforce it.

Critics accuse SB8 was created to overturn the precedent set by Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 judgment that established a nationwide right to abortion. The court’s refusal to issue an injunction will be interpreted as a setback to that precedent.

The order stated, “We underscore that in reaching this conclusion, we do not attempt to determine decisively any jurisdictional or substantive claim in the applicants’ lawsuit.”

“In particular, this order is not based on any judgment concerning Texas law’s constitutionality, and it in no way precludes additional procedurally legitimate challenges to Texas law, including in Texas state courts.”

The four opposing justices each wrote a separate opinion. Chief Justice Roberts stated that he would have given an injunction against SB8, which outlaws abortion when a “fetal heartbeat” is found, as defined by the legislation. This can happen as early as the first six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even realize they’re expecting, and the phrase itself is debatable.

SB8 does not make illegal abortions a crime, but it does provide ordinary folks the power to enforce the law. This is a condensed version of the information.