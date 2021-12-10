The Supreme Court of the United States upholds Texas’ abortion law, but allows providers to challenge it.

The Texas abortion law was upheld by the Supreme Court on Friday, although abortion providers will be able to challenge the six-week limit.

The court issued two opinions on Friday related to Texas’ legislation, which forbids abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and criminalizes anybody who “aids or abets” an abortion, including clinics, doctors, and even a vehicle who transports someone to a facility where the operation is performed. Any private citizen may launch a lawsuit demanding damages against such a person under the law.

The Supreme Court determined, by an 8-1 decision, that abortion providers could challenge the restriction in federal court by suing some state licensing officials but not others.

The court also dismissed a legal challenge brought by the Biden administration, which asked the justices to stop the statute from being enforced. The request was denied by the court as “obviously granted.” This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.