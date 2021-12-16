The Supreme Court of the United States has sent the Texas abortion law to the Court of Appeals, rather than the judge who had previously blocked it.

Texas abortion clinics have asked the Supreme Court to “move quickly” in the issue of the state’s six-week abortion ban. The clinics also requested that the case be referred to U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, who had previously barred the law’s enforcement.

The clinic’s plea for the court to act fast was granted, but the matter was instead sent back to the appeals court.

Texas officials have stated that the abortion ban issue will be kept in the appeals court for the “foreseeable future.”

“Only a little portion of our case was preserved by the Supreme Court, and it’s evident that this portion of the case will not prevent vigilante cases from being filed. It’s also evident that Texas is hell-bent on denying the plaintiffs any remedy in the sliver of the case that remains “Marc Hearron, a lawyer for the clinics at the Supreme Court, said

S.B. 8, the abortion law, has been in effect for the previous three months. Abortions are illegal if heart activity is detected in the embryo, according to the law. This, however, frequently occurs around six weeks, before some women are even aware that they are pregnant.

There are no exceptions to the law for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

Pitman had stopped the law in early October, but the appeals court overturned his decision two days later.

S.B. 8 deputizes individual persons to sue clinics, doctors, and anyone else who assists provide an abortion beyond the cardiac cutoff, bypassing state officials who enforce laws.

The Supreme Court limited who the clinics can sue as part of their effort to gain a court order suspending enforcement of the statute and allowing them to resume providing abortions without facing severe financial risks, according to Gorsuch’s majority opinion last week.

Only state licensing officials can be sued, according to the court, which the clinics claim will not prevent litigation against providers if abortions restart.

