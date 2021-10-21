The Supreme Court Justices claim to be apolitical. Americans are divided on this issue.

The nation’s highest court has argued that it is nonpartisan and that its decisions should not be read in a political way, but a new poll suggests that the majority of Americans disagree.

According to a study released on Wednesday by Grinnell College and Selzer & Company, 62 percent of respondents feel the Supreme Court’s judgments are influenced by politics rather than the US Constitution and the law.

The Supreme Court has lately been under fire for refusing to grant a stay in the case of Texas’ contentious six-week abortion restriction, which is considered as a potential threat to Roe v. Wade’s long-standing precedent.

The Court’s 6-3 conservative majority has changed the balance of power away from Chief Justice John Roberts, who was historically the deciding vote when the Court was split 5-4 and frequently sided with the liberals in crucial issues.

Nominations to the Supreme Court, on the other hand, have long been a political battleground.

Only 30% of Americans believe the justices’ decisions are founded on the Constitution and the law, according to the Grinnell-Selzer poll.

Sixty-two percent of those polled felt the Court’s decisions were influenced by “political beliefs of members,” while eight percent were unsure. The poll was conducted among 915 individuals in the United States from October 13 to 17, with a 3.5 percent margin of error.

The study also revealed that seeing the Supreme Court’s decisions as politically motivated cut across party lines, with 60 percent of Republicans, 66 percent of Democrats, and 63 percent of independents saying that the justices’ choices were based on their political convictions.

Three members of the Court have recently defended the institution, insisting that their rulings are not influenced by politics.

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, the Court’s longest-serving conservative, warned against judges getting involved in matters better left to other arms of government at a lecture on September 16.

“Those of us, particularly in the federal court with lifetime appointments, are asking for trouble when we begin to stray into the legislative or executive branch lanes,” Thomas remarked.

"I think we should be careful destroying our institutions," Thomas warned, though he did not directly address suggested reforms of the Court, such as court packing.