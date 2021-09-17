The Supreme Court is increasingly being defended by conservative justices.

Following a contentious judgment on a Texas abortion law, Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas became the latest member of the court to publicly support it.

On Thursday, Thomas, a member of the court’s conservative majority, gave a lecture at Notre Dame University in which he warned against “destroying our institutions.”

Another conservative, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, defended the Supreme Court in a speech on Sunday, saying the justices aren’t “a bunch of partisan hacks.”

During his Thursday speech, Thomas cautioned against judges interfering in matters that should be handled by other departments of government.

“Those of us, particularly in the federal court with lifetime appointments, are asking for trouble when we begin to stray into the legislative or executive branch lanes,” he remarked.

The problem, Thomas added, had gotten to the point where it was affecting the process of nominating and confirming justices.

“I think it is terrible, and one of the effects of that was the madness at my confirmation,” he said, adding, “It was absolutely about abortionâ€”a subject he had not given much thought to at the time.”

Thomas didn’t explicitly address the problem of court cramming, but he did offer a broad defense of the court.

“I believe we should be cautious about demolishing our institutions because they do not always provide us with what we want when we want it,” Thomas added. “I believe we should exercise extreme caution.”

Barrett spoke alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) at an event commemorating the McConnell Center’s 30th anniversary at the University of Louisville on Sunday.

“Today, my purpose is to persuade you that this court is not made up of partisan hacks,” Barrett added.

She explained that judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties, citing her as a “originalist” and Associate Justice Stephen Breyer as a “pragmatist.”

She also mentioned cases in which the justices did not vote along party lines.

“The outcomes and decisions are reported by the media, as well as hot opinions on Twitter,” Barrett said. “This gives the impression that the choice was made with results in mind. It is up to the reader to decide whether the court was correct or incorrect based on whether she agrees with the decision’s outcome.”

Texas Law Is Controversial

“And here’s the thing: There are moments when I. This is a condensed version of the information.