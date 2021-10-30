The Supreme Court has issued a new challenge to Vice President Biden’s climate agenda, which has been whittled down by Joe Manchin.

The United States Supreme Court decided to hear a case on Friday aimed at overturning an appeals court judgment that struck down a Trump-era rule restricting regulation of carbon emissions from power plants, potentially jeopardizing President Joe Biden’s already-strangled climate program.

The announcement comes as Biden prepares to attend a climate summit with international leaders, where he will reaffirm the US commitment to combating climate change. The president just negotiated an agreement with Congress to get $555 billion for his climate-change plan.

Biden is working to cut fossil fuel emissions in order to combat climate change, which many scientists regard as a global grave threat. He wants to decarbonize the US power grid and economy by 2035 and 2050, respectively.

However, some centrist Democrats, including West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who hails from a coal-dependent state, have spoken out against his agenda.

Manchin was successful in having a proposal scrapped that would have quickly replaced coal and gas-fired power plants with wind, solar, and nuclear energy.

In January, the United States Appeals Court for the District of Columbia invalidated President Donald Trump’s Affordable Clean Energy rule. According to Reuters, the rule effectively revoked the Clean Power Plan, which was enacted during the Obama administration and curtailed environmental rules.

The regulation was rejected because it was based “critically on an erroneous reading of the Clean Air Act,” according to the judges on the panel that reversed it.

The Clean Air Act empowers the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to control carbon dioxide emissions, which are mostly produced by coal-fired power stations.

Now, 20 states and business organizations are suing to have the Trump-era rule reinstated. According to Reuters, a verdict on the matter is expected by the end of June.

On Twitter, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey praised the court’s decision to consider the case, calling it “historic” for the state.

Morrisey posted on Twitter Saturday morning, “Court will hear WV’s extremely important case to LIMIT EPA’s ability to try to decarbonize our nation & Arizona-led fight to uphold public charge regulation.” “We are honored to be part of Arizona’s 11-state coalition and to lead the multi-state EPA case.” EPA Administrator Michael Regan slammed the case on Twitter.

The EPA, he wrote, will continue. This is a condensed version of the information.