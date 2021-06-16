The Supreme Court considers whether the PSNI is qualified to investigate events during the Troubles.

Supreme Court justices are debating whether the Northern Ireland Police Service is sufficiently independent to conduct investigations into events that occurred half a century ago in Ulster. At a remote hearing scheduled to end on Wednesday, seven judges based in London are hearing arguments relating to proposed police investigations into the 1972 murder of a Catholic woman and the treatment of 12 people detained in 1971, who have become known as the “hooded men.” Following rulings by judges in Northern Ireland, Lord Hodge, Lord Lloyd-Jones, Lord Kitchin, Lord Sales, Lord Hamblen, Lord Leggatt, and Lord Burrows have been asked to consider issues relating to the shooting of 24-year-old Jean Smyth in Belfast and the detention of the “hooded men.” The cases were of the “utmost seriousness,” according to a barrister representing Margaret McQuillan, Mrs Smyth’s sister, and Francis McGuigan, one of the “hooded men.” In a written case outline, Hugh Southey QC stated that one case involved the fatal shooting of an “unarmed young mother” in circumstances “involving British Army personnel.” The other, he said, was “state-sanctioned torture and/or inhuman and degrading treatment.” In both cases, Mr Southey said, two issues arose: the “applicability of investigatory obligation” imposed by articles of the European Convention on Human Rights and the independence of the Northern Ireland Police Service. He claimed that Mrs Smyth’s sister and Mr McGuigan were entitled to an “effective, independent investigation,” and that the Northern Ireland Police Service lacked the “requisite independence to investigate.”