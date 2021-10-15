The Supreme Court Commission appears to support term limits for justices but opposes court packing.

A group looking into possible changes to the Supreme Court appears to be in favor of term limits for justices, but not court packing.

Supreme Court judges have life tenure under the Constitution, but the commission described term limitations as a proposal that appeared to have gained traction “the broadest and most bipartisan support

”

Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Stephen Breyer, and Justice Elena Kagan, all current justices, “have acknowledged the possible benefits of term limitations,” according to the report. It quoted experts who advocated for an 18-year term restriction for justices, albeit there was disagreement over whether Congress could do so by statute or if a constitutional change would be required.

Progressives demanded that President Joe Biden implement Supreme Court reforms, including term limits, and that he stack the court with justices who could overturn challenges to voting rights, abortion rights, and civil freedoms. Both the panel and Biden, on the other hand, were opposed to extending the court and appointing more justices.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The White House order that established the 36-member bipartisan panel, which is mostly made up of academics, has been examining court reform and holding hearings, but it has not been mandated with making recommendations. As a result, much of the nearly 200 pages of materials released Thursday night by the commission constitute background and context for reform ideas.

The committee’s final report, which met on Friday, is expected in roughly a month and will be sent to the president at that time. Even if the group completes its work, any ideas for change will face significant political opposition, especially with midterm elections looming and the possibility that Democrats could lose control of Congress.

The Supreme Court’s current makeup, with a conservative majority, and critical topics that the court is likely to handle, might affect the debate in the approaching midterm elections. Abortion and voting rights are two areas where demand is increasing. Following the Supreme Court’s decision last month not to prevent the implementation of a Texas abortion law, the state now has the most stringent abortion laws in the country. The statute is still being challenged, and the Supreme Court is set to hear a significant abortion case in December. This is a condensed version of the information.