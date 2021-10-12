The Supreme Court appears to be leaning toward supporting Kentucky’s Attorney General in overturning the state’s abortion law.

The United States Supreme Court appeared ready on Tuesday to support Kentucky’s Republican attorney general in upholding an abortion restriction that had been struck down by lower courts.

When Republican Matt Bevin was governor of Kentucky in 2018, a law was passed that effectively prohibited the use of a conventional abortion technique in the second trimester of pregnancy. A lawsuit was filed by abortion providers against the law, and it was permanently stopped by a trial court after it was determined that it would have rendered it impossible to conduct a specific procedure.

After a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a prior finding that found the limitation to be illegal, Attorney General Daniel Cameron is appealing to the Supreme Court to have it unblocked.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

However, after judgments from a trial court and an appeal panel, as well as Democratic Governor Andy Beshear’s decision to abandon the case, the justices must decide whether Cameron can interfere in the case.

“Why can’t he just step in and defend the law?” says the narrator. Justice Stephen Breyer inquired, expressing what appeared to be the majority opinion on the court. During the 70 minutes of debate, the word “abortion” was only spoken a few times.

“Perhaps Kentucky deserves to be there in some form,” Chief Justice John Roberts said after Beshear’s administration decided not to submit any more appeals.

In June 2020, a panel of the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the prior verdict.

Five days later, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to overturn a separate Louisiana abortion clinic regulation statute. Cameron, who took office as Kentucky’s attorney general in 2019, said the high court’s reasoning called the verdict against the state’s statute into question.

His efforts to intervene were refused by the appeals court, necessitating his appeal to the Supreme Court.

If Cameron is allowed to participate, he has the option of asking the full appeals court to overturn the panel’s decision and enable the law to take effect. Cameron could take his case to the Supreme Court if he loses there.

The issue is unrelated to the Supreme Court’s consideration of Mississippi’s request to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the two cases that established a woman’s right to an abortion across the country. This is a condensed version of the information.