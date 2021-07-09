The Sunday episode of Love Island has been rescheduled for the Euro 2020 final.

Due to England’s participation in the Euro 2020 final, ITV had to rearrange their programming schedule.

On Sunday, at the same time as Love Island, Gareth Southgate’s side will face Italy at Wembley Stadium.

The contest is likely to run until at least 10.35 p.m., with the entire country tuning in to see if the Three Lions can win their first title since 1966.

Sunday night’s Love Island and its spin-off, Aftersun, will be broadcast at a later hour to allow football and villa lovers to watch both at the same time.

The main show, which usually airs at 9.00 p.m., will be moved to 10 p.m., with Aftersun starting at 12.05 a.m.

The announcement is expected to satisfy Love Island fans who have been swept up in England’s football fever, according to ITV.

However, producers may be concerned about Love Island ratings.

England won their semi-final match on Wednesday night, advancing to the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Despite the change in schedule, Love Island lost 1.2 million viewers as the nation decided to watch Harry Kane convert a missed penalty in extra time to lead the side to victory.

The last episode of Love Island drew 2.2 million viewers, but once England’s game versus Denmark went to extra time, that number dropped to just 941,000.