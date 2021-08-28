The summer of 2021 is expected to be among the top ten warmest on record in the United Kingdom.

This summer has been roughly one degree higher than average, putting it in the top ten hottest summers on record in the United Kingdom.

Although it may come as a surprise to those who have experienced a much wetter and “duller” season than usual in London and south-east England, relatively high temperatures in Scotland and Northern Ireland have helped propel this summer into the top ten in terms of mean temperature, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office said in a statement that while it is still a few days away from publishing an official ranking at the beginning of September, the UK’s mean summer temperature was roughly one degree Celsius higher than average at 15.4C. (59.7F).

Northern Ireland has had one of its warmest summers to date, with a mean temperature of 15.0 degrees Celsius (59F).

Scotland’s temperature was 13.8°C (56.84°F), which the Met Office described as “particularly warm.”

Northern Ireland set an all-time high temperature of 31.3°C during last month’s heatwave (88.3F).

It’s still possible that this summer will make the top ten.

Up until Monday, the second-to-last day of summer, the Met Office’s forecast reads: “Often cloudy, cool, with occasional light rain or showers for northern and eastern coastal areas.” Dry with bright spells elsewhere. It’s hot in the west.”

Western parts, particularly western Scotland, have also received significantly less rain than average, with Scotland receiving only 62% of its typical rainfall for the season (188.1mm) and Wales receiving 66% (189.5mm).

In comparison, there has been an average of 220.2mm of rain across all of Greater London, which is 48 percent more than the long-term summer average but still falls short of records.

Hampshire received 245.2mm, or 49% more than normal, Surrey received 240.3mm, or 54% more than usual, and West Sussex received 250.9mm, or 52% more than average.

“Obviously, there’s still time before the month and season are over, but summer so far is looking drier and warmer than average,” said Dr. Mark McCarthy of the National Climate Information Centre. Despite some of the wet, gloomy weather we’ve seen in the southeast, this is the case.

“Some of the flooding that occurred in London in July has occurred.”

