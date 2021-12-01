The substitute for Holly Willoughby on This Morning is in talks for a more permanent job.

Josie Gibson, who currently appears on This Morning, is apparently in talks for a more permanent role on the show.

When she stood in for Holly Willoughby last month, the Bristolian presenter was a hit with the audience.

After the usual host fell ill with a stomach illness, Josie was called in as a last-minute replacement.

The 36-year-old co-hosted ITV’s flagship show with Phillip Schofield and wowed audiences with her down-to-earth approach to broadcasting.

When Josie returned to her more known job as host of the show’s Dosh on Your Doorstep section the following week, fans were upset and urged that she be featured in a more prominent capacity.

According to Heat magazine, Josie is currently in talks with ITV officials about a more permanent role on This Morning, with many seeing her as the ideal replacement for Holly if she ever decides to leave the show.

According to the same source, Holly has expressed her willingness to try new things in the future to show executives.

“Holly has been quite clear with show management about her want to do new things, and while she will always be dedicated to This Morning, she is unsure what the future holds,” they told Heat.

Holly’s immediate future on This Morning has been guaranteed, as it was announced last night that she has signed a contract to remain on the show until 2023.

“It seems like everyone wants that job,” one insider said, “but Holly is very well secured for the next two years on a rolling contract.”