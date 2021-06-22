The strong pound puts UK cities at the top of the world’s most expensive locations to live list.

The relative strength of the pound has placed UK towns at the top of a global list of the most expensive locations to live for expatriates.

London was ranked 18th, up one spot from 19th the previous year, while Birmingham was ranked 121st, up eight spots from 129th in 2020.

Aberdeen was ranked 128, up from 134 in 2020, and Glasgow was ranked 131, up from 141 last year.

Belfast climbed one spot to 148, up from 149 in 2020.

The cost and quality of living in a city are inextricably linked to its appeal as a place to live and work.

Mercer developed the list, which compares the prices of more than 200 commodities in 209 cities around the world.

Employers can use the information to establish compensation packages for employees who live and work in other countries.

“UK cities have remained relatively constant in the ranking this year, thanks to low inflation and the fact that the pound has remained strong against all major currencies during the pandemic,” said Kate Fitzpatrick, Mercer’s global mobility practice leader for the UK and Ireland.

“While cross-border movement has been curtailed over the last 12 months due to travel limitations linked with Covid-19, organizations are now beginning to plan for a resurrection of activity,” she continued.

“While the mix of permanent transfers, extended and short-term assignments, business travelers, and international remote workers has shifted, the need for – and desire for – people with valued and in-demand skills to mobilize has remained robust.

“A city’s desirability as a place to live and work is closely related to the cost and quality of living it has to offer.

“Multinational companies actively analyze our data over time to guarantee they can give fair and globally competitive salary packages to an internationally mobile labor pool.”

The most costly city this year was Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, which pushed Hong Kong to second position from first last year. (This is a brief piece.)