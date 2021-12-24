The streets of Merseyside were converted into a Christmas wonderland.

For the second year in a row, two streets in Merseyside have been changed for Christmas.

Residents of Bootle’s Cullen Avenue and Faux Crescent have once again banded together to turn the residential lanes into a winter paradise.

This follows on from last year’s resounding success, when a group of women went door-to-door asking their neighbors to participate.

Duncan Browne’s family has been heartbroken by the news that his taxi rank killer will not be prosecuted.

The women spent their days stringing lights along the streets and persuading locals to decorate their homes for the celebrations.

Last year’s light show was so spectacular that people came from all over Merseyside just to watch it.

MERSEYSIDE STREETS TURNED INTO CHRISTMAS WONDERLANDView galleryLast year, Cathy Swords told The Washington Newsday: “We just thought, everyone has been so unhappy because of the whole year.”

“We felt this would assist because things have been stressful and folks may use some cheering up.”

“We went door to door and explained what we were trying to do and asked them to contribute whatever they could.”

“Everyone has contributed, and it looks fantastic,” says the organizer. “However, we intend to make it even bigger.”