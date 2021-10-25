The Strange Items Available for Auction From Pittsburgh Airport, From Gator Heads to a Fire Truck

After being abandoned at Pittsburgh Airport, items ranging from alligator heads to a fire truck have gone up for auction.

Hundreds of unclaimed goods from the airport’s lost and found were auctioned off on Saturday morning at the Allegheny County Airport Authority’s annual auction.

Preserved alligator heads, dozens of iPads, and a pair of fresh Christian Louboutin high heels—as well as a truck formerly used by the airport’s fire department—were among the items on the auction block.

A team combs through hundreds of things before the auction to see what can go under the hammer.

Customer experience manager Elise Gomez revealed how the things came up for sale in a video broadcast online by the airport’s Blue Sky Pit magazine.

“Stuff are turned into our lost and found, and we hold such items for 30 days,” Gomez explained.

“So, if they haven’t been claimed after 30 days, we have to submit them to the airport auction, and that’s when it all begins.”

“We spent approximately two days here going through all of the different objects and categorizing and sorting them into different boxes.”

“It’s always fascinating to see what’s left behind.” We have a rice cooker, as well as a variety of other oddities. Alligator head souvenirs, portable toilet seats We have brand new high heels with red bottoms from high-end Louboutin, so essentially anything and everything can be found here.” According to Blue Sky Pit, around 1,000 pieces of jewelry, over 500 electronic devices, and nine vehicles left in airport parking areas were also up for grabs. According to the magazine, the fire truck was a 2001 model that had been part of the airport’s fleet before being replaced with a new vehicle in 2019.

Roger Boehm, 55, of McKeesport, told TribLive that by 11 a.m., he had won nine bids, adding, “It’s simply fun—the bidding—and it’s relatively cheap.”

The ACAA charity will benefit from the sale of personal belongings left at the airport, which supports the airport’s military lounge, art in the airport program, and aviation scholarships.

According to Blue Sky Pit, the latest in-person auction in 2019 raised $83,627 for the nonprofit foundation.

Because to the COVID pandemic last year, a scaled-down, online-only event was organized.

Dawn Bailey is a writer. This is a condensed version of the information.