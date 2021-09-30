The Strand’s complete reopening date has been set.

After more than a year of roadwork, The Strand is due to reopen next month.

The route is one of the most important components of a comprehensive upgrade of the city center’s road network, with construction on it beginning in June of last year.

Since then, drivers have experienced delays as work to reduce the number of car lanes, build a new bike route, and implement a variety of road enhancements such as increased tree coverage has begun.

The Strand is now slated to reopen entirely to traffic on October 20, according to an update given to members of the council’s climate change and environment select committee.

While some minor work may still need to be done after this date, traffic should not be hindered, according to the study.

“This plan is nearing completion and should be fully open to traffic from October 20, 2021,” according to the article.

“After this date, some remedial work may be required, but this should not disrupt vehicular traffic and will take around two weeks. The cycleway will be temporarily shared use to Royal Albert Dock on the footway at the scheme’s southern terminus, and this will be installed on the 18/19 October, weather permitting.

“A temporary cycleway is being created near Bath Street in the north end.”

Other components of the Liverpool City Centre Connectivity Scheme are at various levels of completion.

Another significant component of the programme, on and around Lime Street, is set to be completed early next year, while construction on Tithebarn Street will begin after the Strand renovation is finished.

The council started the project with the goal of making the city center less car-dominated, but it has been met with a barrage of criticism and is now £13 million over budget.