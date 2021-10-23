The story behind the iconic Liverpool structure that attracts thousands of visitors every day.

The eye-catching red brick Toxteth’s Coleman’s Fireproof Depository is one of the city’s most recognizable structures.

The former warehouse stands out a mile from its immediate surroundings thanks to its solitary location and strong lettering on the façade.

The building’s front, on the corner of Park Road and Northumberland Street, serves as its own kind of information board. This is due to the fact that the original signage was fashioned of brickwork rather than regular signs, which has worked in its favor for well over a century and has barely faded.

It may be deduced from this that the company was founded in 1875, and the building’s purpose was “warehousing furniture.”

It also claims to provide “separate lock-up rooms,” “strong chambers for deed boxes, silver, and other valuables,” and a “dedicated area for pianos and other musical instruments.”

On the opposite side, it says “removals conducted throughout the United Kingdom and the continent,” with “Readiness” as the telegraphic address and “699 Park” as the phone number.

Aside from that, the four-story late Victorian structure remains a mystery. It’s been a long time since its fireproof vaults have been used for their intended function, and despite its historic and architectural significance, English Heritage has yet to include it.

Although the building’s inscription reads “founded 1875,” it is assumed that the date refers to when the Coleman family’s business as cart owners and furniture removers began.

They went on to provide fireproof storage for furniture and pianos, as well as robust boxes for legal papers like deeds and jewelry.

The structure was constructed in 1900 on the site of a disused stone quarry. The four-story building was made of red brick and cast iron, allowing for optimum storage space at the lowest possible cost. A cellar and an elevator were also available.

The “fireproofing” was most likely added because fires were quite easy to start back then, especially in industrial areas like Liverpool.

