The story behind some of Liverpool’s most famous sculptures, such as Peter Pan and Bob Marley.

Liverpool is a city steeped in history, as evidenced by the numerous notable statues erected throughout the city.

The 7ft tall bronzed tribute of Bob Marley, who will join the likes of the late Cilla Black and the Beatles as one of the most iconic sculptures, is the latest in a long series of statues to be revealed.

The Positive Vibration Festival commissioned Bob’s statue, which was carved by Andy Edwards, in honor of his message of togetherness, love, and compassion.

But what about the people we pass every day? Do you know who they are and what their stories are?

A useful guide to the stories behind some of Liverpool’s sculptures has been developed by the guys at our sister site, 2chill.

The renowned Liverpool Pier Head statue of Captain Frederick ‘Johnnie’ Walker looking out to sea is a fitting homage to the scourge of Nazi submarines during the Battle of the Atlantic.

Walker accepted command of the 36th Escort Group, located in Liverpool, despite having planned to retire before World War Two broke out.

In January 1942, Walker was awarded the Distinguished Service Order for destroying five U-Boats while escorting 32 ships, including the U-574, which was depth-charged and rammed by Walker’s own ship.

During the D-Day invasion of France, Walker’s ultimate mission was to safeguard the fleet from U-Boats. No hostile ships breached his vessels in two weeks, and several were destroyed or damaged as a result.

Walker died on July 9, 1944, two days after getting a cerebral thrombosis due to tiredness.

His funeral was attended by almost 1,000 people at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.

Julia Baird, John Lennon’s sister, unveiled the enormous bronze of the Beatles on the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ last performance in their hometown, at the Liverpool Empire.

The Cavern Club gave the statue to the city as a gift.

Julia Baird stated at the time, “It’s extremely apt that the Beatles are here.” What exactly have they accomplished for Liverpool? What have they done for Liverpool that they haven’t done for us?!”

"I know John would have enjoyed it," she continued. And I'm sure Paul will view it as soon as he can."