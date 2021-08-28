The story behind a modern football rivalry: Liverpool hearts devastated by transfer, Chelsea supporters insulted, and Jurgen Klopp warned to “f*** off.”

While the rivalry between Liverpool and Chelsea is very much a 21st-century football rivalry, the intensity of feeling between many Anfield and Stamford Bridge supporters has remained strong over the previous two decades.

Some rivalries in football are more persistent than others.

While games against Everton were formerly termed “The Friendly Derby,” the Reds and Blues on Merseyside have been battling it out for nearly 130 years to obtain the upper hand over their Stanley Park neighbors.

Since the late Phil Chisnall in 1964, no player has moved directly between Liverpool and Manchester United, and while the Reds have developed an on-field rivalry with United’s “noisy neighbors,” City, bemused younger fans may be left wondering why the Kop choir sometimes sings: “We hate Nottingham Forest…”

While Chelsea will never surpass Liverpool’s overall achievements, they did defeat them 4-0 at Stamford Bridge in the club’s inaugural match on September 4, 1905.

In addition, the west London club was named English champions at 1955, when the Reds were in their lowest-ever league position of 11th in the Second Division.

In reality, this is a football conflict fueled by the digital age, and here are 10 flashpoints that contributed to the stoking of the fire.

We don’t hear much about Greenland, despite the fact that it is the world’s largest island (they don’t count Australia because it is considered a continent).

That’s because, although being more than ten times the size of the United Kingdom, its population of 56,000 people wouldn’t even fill Liverpool’s home stadium after the Anfield Road expansion is finished.

Greenland, an autonomous area under Denmark’s realm, did produce one person: footballer Jesper Gronkjaer.

In 2003, Chelsea and Liverpool were tied on points and faced off in a final game of the season shoot-out to determine who would qualify for the Champions League.

Despite Sami Hyypia’s 11th-minute goal, Chelsea came back to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Marcel Desailly (14) and Gronkjaer (27) and Steven Gerrard was sent off in the process. “The summary has come to an end.”