The story behind a dog grave in a Liverpool park is fascinating.

A burial and monument honoring a dog that was a WWII hero can be found in one of Liverpool’s parks.

The Alsatian was enlisted to assist in the search for individuals trapped in buildings that had collapsed as a result of the London Blitz.

A homage to his courageous efforts and contributions still sits in the heart of Calderstones Park almost 70 years later.

Jet, a rescue dog, served with the London Civil Defence Services and saved over 150 lives during his tenure there.

As a result of his wartime bravery, he was legitimately awarded the Dickin Medal, which is the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross.

After a pit explosion in Cumbria, the black German Shepherd was later given the RSPCA’s Medallion of Valor for his assistance to those in need.

The Calderstones Park monument was built after his death in 1949, when he was seven years old.

As his former owner, Lilas Ward, grew up with him in Allerton, the park was chosen as his final resting place because it was where he was taken for his regular walks.

Jet led the VE Day march in London after victory was declared in Europe, she recounted.

Jet sat down and barked three times as he led soldiers past Buckingham Palace, much to everyone’s amazement.

Among Lilias’ many fond recollections of Jet, she recalls how he used to boss his brothers around and be assigned to herd the other dogs back home when they got loose.

Jet had been to ‘war dog school’ in Gloucester since he was nine months old before being stationed in Northern Ireland for the first time.

Jet was then trained in anti-sabotage operations in Gloucester, and after 18 months working on airfields in the area, he returned to the school for more search and rescue training.

Jet was partnered with Corporal Wardle and sent to London, where he was notorious for calling out every night until the air raids were over.

The corporal and Jet became the first handler and dog to be utilized in a Civil Defense rescue in an official capacity. “The summary has come to an end.”