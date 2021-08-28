The #StillOurHeroes campaign helps Afghan veterans who have been affected by the unrest in Kabul.

Thousands of people, including celebrities, have joined an online campaign to assist Afghan veterans as the country they fought for devolves into bloodshed.

Help for Heroes patrons Ross Kemp, Lorraine Kelly, and Sun columnist Peta Cavendish are among those who have backed the #StillOurHeroes hashtag on Twitter and Facebook, which was launched by forces charity Help for Heroes.

Former Veterans’ Minister Johnny Mercer has posted a #StillOurHeroes video geared specifically for veterans, in which he says: “You stood up for what was right, and when the nation called on you to serve, you did so, and you can be very proud of your service.”

“I’m ecstatic to see how far you’ve come.

“You can’t be proud of your service and what we accomplished in some of the most difficult conditions the British Army has ever faced.”

“Thank you for 20 years of progress in #Afghanistan — in living standards, girls education, improvements in freedom, particularly for women and ethnic minorities no longer being persecuted,” the Labour Party’s Labour Campaign for International Development tweeted. You are #StillOurHeroes, and it wasn’t for naught.”

As the Afghanistan withdrawal has provoked ongoing questions about “was it worth it?” and many veterans have questioned the value of their service, Help for Heroes began the campaign.

Many veterans are suffering with horrible memories, images, and noises that are triggering traumatic events, hurting their emotions of self-worth and having a direct influence on their mental health, according to the organization.

Thousands of people have joined the campaign online, with many people sending uplifting messages of support and gratitude to veterans.

“It’s absolutely harmful to question veterans whether the time they spent in Afghanistan was in vain,” Carol Betteridge, head of clinical and medical services at Help for Heroes and a former Royal Navy Captain who served in Afghanistan, said.

“We must all honor their service and recognize the sacrifices they made. Every single one of them made a difference, and we need to express our gratitude to them and their families for their courage and sacrifice.” “The summary comes to an end.”