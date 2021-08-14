The staycation has been supplanted by a cheeky new fad known as the woliday.

Millions of Brits who were unable to travel abroad in 2020 took a getaway someplace in the UK – when lockdown permitted.

However, according to estimates, a new fad – the woliday – will emerge in 2021.

According to new data from EE, nearly half (47%) of UK adults want to spend more days away this summer at UK coastal resorts and other holiday hotspots in order to take advantage of the ability to ‘work from phone’ after many of their vacations abroad were ruined by Covid limitations.

Beaches are the most popular option for those planning a summer ‘woliday,’ with 42 percent stating they will work from the beach and 54 percent claiming the feel of sand between their toes will make them more productive.

More than two-thirds (68%) anticipate to respond to business emails while on vacation, while one-fifth (22%) expects to dial into meetings from the beach and a third (31%) expects to check in with their boss from the pool.

The ability to spend quality time with loved ones outside of office hours was the most motivating factor for those who were able to take more time away and enjoy their ‘woliday’ (73 percent), over a quarter (27 percent) said they wanted to be closer to nature, and 22 percent said it would reduce stress.

Smartphones are important, with 46% of Brits thinking they could do their entire job on their phone, and 36% saying choosing a place with good mobile connectivity that provides superfast 4G and 5G speeds on their phones is a top consideration when planning a vacation.

To ensure that they can work remotely, seven out of ten (70%) say they would bring their work phone on vacation, while 56% say they will bring their laptop and 9% say they will bring files or paperwork to read.

“Millions of us are holidaying in the UK this year, and EE is here to help consumers make the most of it,” said Alex Cornett, EE’s Mobile Propositions Director.

“This isn’t about sleeping in or working through the holidays; it’s about a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to extend our vacations and make.”

