The Status of Prince Andrew’s Epstein Sexual Abuse Case Ahead of the First Hearing.

Prince Andrew’s sexual assault case will be heard for the first time in New York tomorrow, while the Duke of York remains in the United Kingdom.

Virginia Giuffre has accused Queen Elizabeth II’s second son—a former acquaintance of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—of rape in the first degree in a civil court action filed in New York.

Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17 in the early 2000s. Some of the alleged encounters occurred on Epstein’s property, and Giuffre claims she was threatened with serious damage or death if she refused. Andrew refutes the allegations.

The action was submitted just days before the deadline for filing claims expired, but Giuffre and her legal team still face considerable obstacles.

Andrew’s attorneys are reportedly contesting the legality of the legal paperwork being handed to a police officer at the prince’s residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

Andrew’s lawyers, according to the Daily Mail, say that the case documents were not properly served and that they may boycott the court.

On August 27, a process server delivered the documents at Andrew’s Windsor home, according to Reuters.

This summer, Andrew also spent time at Balmoral, his mother’s 50,000-acre Scottish estate where she spends August and September each year.

He was observed arriving by automobile earlier this week, according to photographs published in The Sun credited to Northpix.

The first hearing, scheduled on September 13, will be a phone conference to review Giuffre’s case schedule.

District Judge Lewis Kaplan has instructed her lawyers to be prepared to examine the logistics of serving Andrew.

The stakes are high for the prince because if he refuses to participate in the proceedings, the court may issue a default judgment against him. As this is a civil issue, he is not at risk of being imprisoned or extradited.