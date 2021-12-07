The statue of Robert E. Lee will be melted down and turned into new art for the African American Heritage Center.

According to the Associated Press, the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, will be melted down into new art for an African American historical museum.

The statue was donated to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center by the Charlottesville City Council on a unanimous vote early Tuesday morning, according to The Daily Progress.

According to the Associated Press, the school’s proposal was the only local proposal out of five for ownership, with only one other coming from Virginia. According to The Daily Progress, the school’s proposal, dubbed “Swords Into Plowshares,” calls for melting down the statue to “transform them into plowshares or implements of social good.”

The new art will be handed to the city after it is completed so that it can be placed on public land, according to the Associated Press.

“Recontextualization is not enough,” the museum wrote in the request, adding that the statue would remain “an image of brutal white supremacy” no matter where it moved.

According to The Daily Progress, the proposal received nearly 30 letters of support from individuals and organizations including the University of Virginia’s Descendants of Enslaved Communities, descendants of Monticello’s enslaved community, the Equal Justice Initiative, and the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

“Our goal with ‘Swords into Plowshares’ is to build something beautiful that reflects our entire community’s social beliefs,” Douglas remarked. “We’re providing folks the chance to participate with their own tales and history.” This project serves as a blueprint for other communities to follow.” According to the Associated Press, the Ratcliffe Foundation in Russell County, the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston, West Virginia, a private resident in Utopia, Texas, and the LAXART museum in Los Angeles had each submitted one of five proposals.

On the same day in July, the Lee and Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson statues were dismantled. According to The Daily Progress, the city received six proposals from groups interested in acquiring one or both of them.

According to the news release from the Black-led heritage center, a “community. This is a condensed version of the information.