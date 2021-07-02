The statue of Princess Diana was revealed, but now there is disagreement about it.

In a ceremony conducted at Kensington Palace yesterday, the Princess Diana memorial statue was unveiled.

The statue, created by sculptor Ian Rank-Bradley, depicts Diana accompanied by three children, symbolizing her work’s “universality and generational effect.”

It was revealed by her sons, Prince William and Harry, on what would have been her 60th birthday, in their first public appearance together since the Duke of Edinburgh’s burial in April.

The statue, on the other hand, has polarized public opinion, with individuals taking to social media to express their feelings about it.

Some people thought the statue, which was meant to represent Diana’s “warmth, grace, and energy,” was a poignant tribute to her life.

“Moving moment and magnificent sculpture,” tweeted @HonestMum on Twitter.

“A magnificent tribute to a beautiful woman who is sorely missed and, as we all know, gone far too soon,” @BarbSabran wrote.

Many people, including TV celebrity Lorraine Kelly, were less enthusiastic about the statue.

“Can I just say, I don’t really enjoy it,” the 61-year-old host acknowledged.

“I’m not sure what you think, but I’m not a fan of the attire. What I enjoy about her is her strength; she appears to be a formidable opponent. It just doesn’t seem to do her justice.”

Others criticized the statue for bearing little likeness to the late Princess.

“Dunno who paid for the Statue of #Diana, but if it was me, I’d be demanding my money back,” Gordon Baxter tweeted. “She doesn’t resemble her at all.”

“I don’t want to sound harsh, but does anyone think the #DianaStatue genuinely looks like her?” another user, Jane, asked.