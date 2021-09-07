The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee will be demolished in Virginia.

On Wednesday, a massive statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee will be demolished.

It was built in Richmond, Virginia, more than 130 years ago as a memorial to a Civil War hero who is now largely seen as a symbol of racial injustice.

“Virginia’s largest memorial to the Confederate insurgency will come down this week,” Governor Ralph Northam announced.

“This is a critical step in demonstrating who we are as a Commonwealth and what we value.”

On Richmond’s iconic Monument Avenue, a 21-foot bronze image of Gen Lee on a horse sits atop a granite pedestal in the grassy center of a circle.

Mr. Northam announced intentions to demolish the statue in June 2020, ten days after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis cop, prompting nationwide protests against police violence and racism.

Two challenges filed by people opposed to the removal of the statue halted the preparations for more than a year, but Supreme Court of Virginia rulings last week cleared the way for the statue to be removed.

State officials announced in a news release on Monday that work on removing the statue will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, when technicians will build protective fence.

The monument will be split into two pieces for shipment once it is lifted off the pedestal, according to Dena Potter, a spokesperson for the state’s Department of General Services.

Crews will remove plaques from the monument’s foundation and replace a time capsule that is thought to remain there once the statue is removed on Wednesday.

The Gen Lee statue became the epicenter of last summer’s protest movement in Richmond, which served as the Confederacy’s capital for much of the Civil War.

Since Mr Floyd’s death, the city has removed more than a dozen other pieces of Confederate statuary from city property.

The dismantling of the statue, which is one of the country’s largest and most recognizable Confederate statues, is expected to bring enormous crowds.