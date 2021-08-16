The State Senate honors a woman born before the 19th Amendment for encouraging others to vote.

Thelma Koelmel, who was born one year before the 19th Amendment was passed, has spent more than 80 years voting. State Senator Patty Ritchie recently presented the 101-year-old Watertown, New York citizen with the New York State Senate Commendation Award for her civic involvement and urging individuals to use their right to vote.

In a press release, Ritchie stated, “Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy and a right that many have battled hard to achieve.”

Those who have made substantial contributions to their community are given commendation awards. According to the news release, awardees donate their time, energy, creativity, and skill to help others. They are also role models for individuals who want to make a difference in their communities.

WWNYTV questioned Koelmel about voting in the 2020 general election. She stated in the interview that she had voted in every presidential election since 1940, when she first voted in a presidential election between President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Wendell Willkie. Roosevelt was re-elected to his third term in office after winning by a large majority.

“Make the most of it,” she said. “There are a lot of folks that don’t have it. They won’t be able to do it. They are powerless to change anything. You can modify it if you don’t like it.”

Voter turnout rose during the 2020 presidential election, according to the Pew Research Center. Nearly 158.4 million ballots were cast among those who were registered to vote, accounting for roughly two-thirds of estimated eligible voters. During the general election, voter turnout increased in every state, according to the Pew Research Center.

The path to awarding women the right to vote was long, winding, and not always inclusive.

Activists pushed elected authorities and marched and protested until the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed American women the right to vote, was ratified on August 18, 1920. Minority women, on the other hand, were denied the right to vote. All women were not allowed to vote in elections until legislation was passed in the years following the enactment of the 19th Amendment.

“While many individuals do not exercise their right to vote, it is quite remarkable that Thelma Koelmel has persisted to do so at the age of 101,” added Ritchie. “It gives me great pleasure to present her with the Senate Commendation Award and. This is a condensed version of the information.