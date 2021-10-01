The State Department is being chastised by a judge for its delays in processing lottery visas in the United States.

A federal judge in the United States chastised the State Department for delaying the processing of visas for lottery winners, claiming that the COVID-19 outbreak was just half of the problem.

After the State Department only gave out 27 percent of the up to 55,000 diversity visas allotted for the fiscal year that ended in September, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta in Washington set aside roughly 7,000 visas for winners of the lottery, which is aimed at increasing the country’s diversity.

“Some of that shortage is no doubt related to the COVID-19 pandemic’s challenges, but the pandemic is not the fundamental culprit,” Mehta said in a judgement issued late Thursday. “That would be the State Department’s five-month suspension of diversity visa adjudications and subsequent unconstitutional deprioritization of those applications when adjudications resumed.”

An spokesperson from the State Department declined to comment on the decision.

Every year, millions of people from all over the world enter the lottery in the hopes of winning a visa to visit the United States. With up to 55,000 visas set aside each year for persons from countries with low representation in the United States, mostly from Africa and Europe, their chances are already slim. After that, applicants must file paperwork and wait in another queue for a consular interview, and even in a regular year, not everyone receives a visa before the United States runs out.

Visas that have not been issued usually expire at the conclusion of the fiscal year in September.

Because of these circumstances, Mehta calculated how many visas should be available for more than 20,000 applicants from nations ranging from Cuba to Nepal who have filed lawsuits because of the delays. Plaintiffs’ lawyers said they were glad he kept some of their clients’ dreams alive, but it wasn’t enough, adding that the lottery winners now had a one-in-three chance of winning.

In a statement, lawyer Rafael Urena said, “It’s terrible that our plaintiffs now have to complete another lottery.”

Following the outbreak of the epidemic, the Trump administration put a hold on many green cards issued outside of the US, including diversity visas. The freeze on green cards was lifted by the Biden administration, despite the.