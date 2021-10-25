The State Department has announced that private citizens in the United States can now sponsor Afghan refugees.

The United States State Department announced a new strategy on Monday that will allow private persons to sponsor Afghan refugees and assist them in resettling in towns around the country.

The Sponsor Circle Program, according to the State Department, will allow groups of at least five people to apply to become sponsors and help arrange housing, basic necessities, and support with benefits programs and community orientation for Afghans.

The program represents a significant departure in US refugee policy, and it will complement traditional resettlement processes handled by national organizations that collaborate with the federal government and the UN.

According to Axios, President Joe Biden’s administration had planned to establish a private sponsorship program in 2022, but has recently accelerated the process to deal with an inflow of tens of thousands of Afghan refugees who have fled to the United States since August.

The State Department said in a statement Monday that “this program demonstrates the significant role that citizens can play in working together to welcome and integrate Afghans into American culture, reflecting our spirit of peace and generosity.”

The State Department and the Community Sponsorship Hub (CSH), a non-governmental entity in charge of reviewing online applications, collaborated on the scheme. Before working with refugees, those who want to be sponsors will be scrutinized through background checks and taught and certified by the CHS.

Private sponsor organizations, or “sponsor circles,” will be involved in enrolling Afghan children in schools, assisting parents and adults in finding jobs, and assisting families with English-language skills once they have been authorized. Furthermore, private citizen organizations will be obliged to contribute at least $2,275 each refugee.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, around 68,000 Afghan refugees have fled to the United States since the withdrawal of US soldiers and the fall of the country’s government to the Taliban in August. Of those, 55,000 Afghans are still waiting to be placed in new houses at US military bases.

The Biden administration is hopeful that the new private sponsorship program would assist increase resettlement efforts’ overall capacity. Since August, a number of governors, mayors, and local community leaders in the United States have expressed interest in assisting Afghan evacuees in establishing new lives. This is a condensed version of the information.