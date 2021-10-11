The start time of the Boston Marathon, as well as the route and how to watch it live, are all included below.

On October 11, the Boston Marathon, the world’s oldest annual marathon, will take place. The event is usually held on April 3rd (Patriot’s Day), but because to the current COVID outbreak, it was rescheduled this year.

This year’s race includes various alterations to the usual protocol, such as a “rolling start” rather than prior “wave starts” (race start times are staggered according to the participant’s classification), as well as COVID safety standards.

Participants must either demonstrate proof of full vaccination via a vaccine certified by the World Health Organization or present a negative COVID test result before picking up their bib numbers. In a Boston Marathon medical tent, tests will be given on the spot.

Each race participant will receive a wristband that must be worn at all times to gain entry to bib number pick-up sites and participant transportation areas on the day of the marathon once their vaccination or a negative COVID test result has been validated.

Up to the starting line, where garbage containers will be accessible, all race participants will be required to wear facial covers. Until they pass the start line, they must wear masks.

Although masks are not necessary to be worn during the marathon, they will be available at the finish line for those who desire to do so. The Boston Athletic Association (BAA) has announced that face coverings would be required and given in all medical tents along the marathon route.

Start of the Boston Marathon in 2021

BAA buses will transport race participants to the marathon starting location at various times based on their bib number. The buses will be loaded beginning at 7:15 a.m. ET.

“All runners have been assigned numbers according on their qualifying times, allowing for a rolling start similar to prior wave starts. Runners are seeded with others who have qualified in the same time as them “The BAA clarifies.

The BAA has provided a schedule of start times for this year.

6:00 a.m. ET Military March

8:02 a.m. ET – Men’s Wheelchair

8:05 a.m. ET – Women’s Wheelchair

Participants in the Handcycle and Duo – 8:30 a.m. ET

8:37 a.m. ET – Professional Men

8:45 a.m. ET for Professional Women

Divisions of the Para Athletics – 8:50 a.m. ET

The rolling start will begin at 9 a.m. ET. (The rolling start will stop at 11:30 a.m.) This is a condensed version of the information.