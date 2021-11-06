The start time of Strictly Come Dancing has been modified for week 7.

This week’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing will premiere at a later time, as the nine remaining couples go to the dance floor.

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty will do a jive on Saturday to help him recover from last week’s Strictly dance-off.

He’ll do the routine to Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers’ Little Bitty Pretty One with professional partner Katya Jones.

Last week, Adam just avoided elimination after finishing in the bottom two in the public vote, but he made it through a dance-off with comedian Judi Love, who was eliminated.

On Saturday, Sara Davies of Dragons’ Den and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec will perform a quickstep to Dolly Parton’s song 9 To 5.

Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin will perform the tango to Ava Max’s Kings & Queens, while Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will dance the notoriously difficult rumba to Sting’s Shape Of My Heart.

The Charleston will be performed by television presenter AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington to Dorothy Provine’s Don’t Bring Lulu, featuring Pinky and The Girls.

Rose Ayling-Ellis of EastEnders and Giovanni Pernice, who achieved a perfect score of 40 on Saturday, will dance the samba to Kate Hudson’s Cinema Italiano.

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova of BBC Breakfast will dance the quickstep to MKTO’s Classic, while CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will dance the quickstep to the Jonas Brothers’ What A Man Gotta Do.

Tom Fletcher of McFly and his partner Amy Dowden will dance the paso doble to Amparito Roca by Jaime Texidor.

Strictly Come Dancing is in the middle of its current season, with Saturday’s event marking the midway point.

Saturday’s show will begin at 6.45pm on BBC One, with fewer couples performing.

The results program will air at 7.15 p.m. on Sunday.