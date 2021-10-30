The start time of Strictly Come Dancing has been modified due to the Halloween week schedule.

Following a BBC schedule adjustment, Strictly Come Dancing will air at a different time tonight.

On Saturday’s Halloween special, the show just announced the eerie routines that the celebrity contestants will do.

Judi Love, 41, of Loose Women, will return for the themed week after missing the live show last Saturday due to self-isolation following a coronavirus test.

After a lump check, a strict judge gives a ‘concerning’ health update.

With her professional partner Graziano Di Prima, she will make her dancefloor comeback with a cha cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John.

Last Saturday, John Whaite, the winner of the Great British Bake Off, topped the leaderboard with a score of 38 for his bakery-themed Charleston with his partner Johannes Radebe.

This week, the couple will dance the quickstep to Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Bad Moon Rising, which will be more haunting.

Rose Ayling-Ellis’ tango with Giovanni Pernice will be set to Ed Sheeran’s current tune Shivers.

Last week, they came in second place after receiving 37 points for their Viennese waltz set to Alicia Keys’ song Fallin’.

Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin, who came in third after scoring 36 points for their foxtrot, will change things up on Saturday with a cha cha to Gary Paxton’s Spooky Movies.

Dan Walker of BBC Breakfast and his partner Nadiya Bychkova will jive to The B-52s’ Rock Lobster, while Tom Fletcher of McFly and Amy Dowden will tango to AC/Highway DC’s To Hell.

Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty and Katya Jones will also perform a Viennese waltz to Ludwig Van Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata.

After TV presenter Rhys Stephenson was saved by the judges in a dance-off on Sunday night, former rugby player Ugo Monye became the fourth celebrity to be removed from the dance competition.