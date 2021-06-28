The start of Wimbledon is threatened by heavy rain in southern England.

On Monday morning, heavy rain fell throughout portions of southern England, threatening to delay the start of the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

As tennis fans flocked to the courts in south-west London, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for parts of England and Wales.

Despite being disrupted by the pandemic, the internationally famous competition, which is typically hampered by bad weather, has continued.

The yellow thunderstorm warning, which is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday, warns of “scattered torrential thundery downpours” that might cause flooded roads.

The Met Office warned that there will likely be a lot of surface water on the roads and that people should allow additional time for their journeys.

Following a weekend of warmer, sunnier weather in south-west London, Wimbledon reopened its doors to spectators for the first time in over a year.

However, new investments in roofing over Centre Court and Court 1 mean that inclement weather is less likely to disrupt the schedule – though sitting courtside with strawberries and cream may not feel quite the same.

Rainstorms are anticipated to hit southern parts for the remainder of the week, including on Tuesday, when England takes on Germany in a Euro 2020 final 16 encounter at Wembley Stadium.

There will be pockets of rain from Wednesday onwards, but they will dissipate as the week progresses, with conditions turning drier and sunnier by the weekend.

“High pressure appears to be sticking around for the rest of the week, affecting the weather over much of northern and central Britain and Ireland, although southern England, notably the South East, will remain at risk of more showers,” said Met Office senior meteorologist Steven Keates.

“North Sea beaches will be cooler and cloudier with a widely easterly breeze, with the best of the sunlight and warmth in the sheltered west.”