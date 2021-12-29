The start of January will see a significant adjustment in state pension payouts.

From January, the way some people’s state pension benefits are calculated will change.

Due to the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, the update will affect certain claimants who seek to relocate abroad.

The shake-up will affect those who resided in Australia before 2001, Canada, or New Zealand, according to The Daily Record.

If claimants move to the EU, EEEA, or Switzerland after January 1, 2022, they will no longer be allowed to consider periods spent in these countries as part of their state pension.

“The change will affect you whether or not you have claimed your UK State Pension yet,” the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.

“Using only your UK National Insurance record, your UK State Pension will be computed, or recalculated if already in payment.”

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) added, however, that this modification will need to be approved by the UK Parliament.

Who are the people who would be affected by the change?

According to the DWP, the change will only affect how your state pension is calculated if both of the following conditions are met:

You are a British national, a European Union or European Economic Area citizen, or a Swiss national.

You relocate to the EU, EEA, or Switzerland on or after January 1, 2022, including if you relocate to another EU, EEA, or Swiss nation on or after that date.

Who is unaffected by the alteration?

According to the Department of Work and Pensions, you will not be affected by the change if you:

a UK national, an EU or EEA citizen, or a Swiss person who lived in the EU, EEA, or Switzerland by December 31, 2021

The guidance emphasizes that as long as you stay in the same nation, you can count time spent in Australia (before to March 1, 2001), Canada, or New Zealand when calculating your UK State Pension.

Your UK State Pension will continue to be enhanced each year in line with the rate paid in the UK if you live in an EU or EEA nation or Switzerland.