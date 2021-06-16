The start date for Love Island has been set, and it’s coming up sooner than you think.

Love Island will return to our screens in less than two weeks on Monday, June 28 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub, according to This Morning.

As her phone rang on the show, Holly Willoughby exclaimed, “I’ve got a text!”

Laura Whitmore will host for the seventh series for the second year, with her husband Iain Stirling serving as narrator.

After the past series, which was set in the South African sun, it is expected to be recorded in its “home” of Majorca.

Due to the cancellation of the summer 2020 series due to coronavirus, the final series to air was set in the winter sun.

They also disclosed that the iconic water bottles will be white instead of clear this year.

The new bottles will be available immediately from the official Love Island web shop for £20, and the writing will be in the famous pink, blue, and orange.