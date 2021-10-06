The start date, celebrity roster, and judges for Dancing On Ice 2022 have all been confirmed.

The star-studded lineup for Dancing On Ice’s 2022 season is slowly being revealed.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return as hosts of the TV show.

John Barrowman, who joined the judging panel in 2019, will not be returning this year.

“We thank John Barrowman for two fantastic years on the Dancing On Ice panel and are delighted to be working with him again as host of the upcoming All Star Musicals specials,” an ITV spokesperson stated.

In January 2022, Dancing on Ice 2022 will return to ITV screens.

The waitress and marketing student from Birmingham will be taking to the rink after participating on Love Island.

In the most recent series of the ITV dating show, the 22-year-old was paired with Jake Cornish, however the duo called it quits and left the villa early.

“I grew up watching Dancing On Ice, and my mother was a figure skater,” she explained.

Between 1999 and 2003, the 43-year-old former S Club 7 vocalist rose to stardom as a member of the chart-topping band.

She went on to have a successful solo career and was a finalist on Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

“I love the whole idea of working with a team and your partner, and also for my girls to be a part of this,” Rachel, who has two daughters with husband Alex Bourne, said. They’ve reached the age where they adore all of the costumes.”

Paul’s son, a singer and dancer, is the son of a former England footballer.

“Obviously, I dance and enjoy dancing, but it’s the skill of this…,” he explained. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. Always! Since I was a child!”

In 2019, the 36-year-old former England rugby player was married to singer Una Healy and competed in Simon Cowell’s X Factor celebrity spin-off season.

“I’m fairly competitive as well, so I enjoy the challenge of competing against others in something I’m not particularly strong at,” he remarked.

On Good Morning Britain, it was revealed that track and field paralympian Stef Reid, 36, would be joining the show.

"I have some pretty fantastic news," she added. I'm."