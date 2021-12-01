The stars of Gogglebox take us behind the scenes as they shoot the show.

Fans got a behind-the-scenes look at Marcus Luther and Mica Ven filming the hit Channel 4 show Gogglebox.

Since its debut in 2013, Gogglebox has become a fan favorite and has acquired a devoted fanbase, with many of the cast members becoming celebrities.

The series has introduced viewers to a variety of friends and families who provide their perspectives on the week’s television, which is an unusual yet simple notion.

The Royle Family, a classic British sitcom, served as inspiration.

Marcus and Mica, a popular pair on the show, have provided some insight into how the show is shot.

The couple shared videos from their well-known seat on the sofa on their Instagram stories.

Mica posted her appearance with her Instagram followers, saying, “Good afternoon gang, I’m about to start filming with five lashes on one eye but hope your day’s going good lol.”

Mica is seen in another video, taken by Marcus, asking a woman who isn’t visible in the video for a number of KFC products. The woman says the runner will be given the order.

Mica also shared a video of Marcus on his phone viewing a music video while “he’s supposed to be filming Gogglebox.”

Mica added in another post, “I could never have sat next to him in class, he’s too distracting.”

In 2018, Marcus and Mica joined Gogglebox.

Mica works as a hairstylist and owns a salon, while Marcus owns and operates his own gym.