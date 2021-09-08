The star of Netflix’s Tiger King has died at the age of 53.

Erik Cowie starred in the blockbuster documentary series, which chronicled the stories of quirky personalities like Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin as they explored the world of large cat breeding.

Erik, a tiger handler at the G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Oklahoma, was discovered dead on Friday night at a residence in New York City, according to TMZ.

According to Mirror Online, a toxicology test will be conducted by a medical examiner, but sources said there was “nothing strange about the death at this time” and “no narcotics were detected on the site.”

Erik, a tiger handler, spent five years as the head zookeeper at Joe Exotic’s zoo.

During the program, he gave multiple interviews and repeatedly stated that the animals were his major concern at the contentious zoo.

He also testified at Exotic’s trial, claiming that older tigers were shot and murdered at the zoo, as portrayed in the series.

Erik appeared in The Tiger King and I, a reunion episode, and made it apparent that he was not a fan of Joe Exotic.

When asked if he believes Exotic should be released, Cowie replied, “No.”

“Twenty-two years on federal time – that guy’s going to die in there,” he added, laughing. Goodbye, old friend.

“I’m fairly certain they don’t have Netflix in there, so he won’t be able to see it.”

Figure of controversy Joe Exotic is serving a 22-year term for a series of animal cruelty convictions, including nine counts of Endangered Species Act violations.

He was also found guilty of attempting to hire a hitman to assassinate Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue.

Erik had already expressed sorrow for working at the GW Zoo with the crazy tiger seller.

“It’s in the back of my mind, and I think about it a lot — a lot of times when,” he explained.

