The star of Good Morning Britain teases an I’m A Celebrity deal.

A presenter on Good Morning Britain has intimated that he might go on I’m A Celebrity later this year.

Richard Madeley, 65, has declined to say if he will participate in this year’s series.

He revealed that he was having a medical exam today, prompting Susanna Reid to inquire about a possible I’m A Celeb agreement.

Richard, on the other hand, stated he couldn’t go into detail because ITV had instructed him he couldn’t reveal whether he was or wasn’t in the show.

Andi Peters was promoting ITV’s million-pound competition with a cup and saucer, according to the Mirror, and said: “With that amount of money, you might be drinking flat whites out of gold-encrusted cups and saucers.” Richard, you won’t find this in the woods.” “Listen, man, I’d kill for a coffee right now,” Richard remarked.

“I have to go in for a standard medical exam around noon today, and you have to fast for 12 hours, so I’m not even allowed tea, and I’m doing this show without coffee.”

Susanna furrowed her brows and inquired, “Why are you coming for a normal medical?”

“Oh, Susanna, because I’m extremely elderly, for insurance,” Richard explained.

Susanna, unconvinced, said, “Oh… right.” Hmm.” Susanna had previously questioned Richard’s participation in the performance, asking, “Are you doing anything in a month, Richard?” So you won’t be able to stay with us for more than a month?” “She means I’m a celebrity,” Richard clarified. “Because there are rumors that you are going into the jungle – the Welsh jungle,” Susanna explained. “Every year, I’m asked this question, and I usually offer an ambiguous answer,” Richard stated. And I’ve checked with ITV to see what they want me to say about it because I may go in or not.” “I may be going on or we may not be going in,” Susanna added.