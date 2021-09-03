The star of Coronation Street became one of the world’s most wanted men.

After becoming ensnared in a multi-billion pound bribery scam, former Coronation Street star Phil Middlemiss has explained how he became one of the world’s most wanted men.

Phil, who spent eight years on the cobblestones as bookie Des Barnes, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being accused of corruption at the highest level of government in Ghana.

The actor came on Good Morning Britain today to discuss his ordeal with Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway.

Phil claims the allegations have cost him a lot of money in court fees, forced him to live in a rented house after his family’s home was repossessed, and caused him to have panic attacks and be diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The actor has spent the past two years awaiting probable prosecution by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office in connection with bribery and corruption allegations surrounding the £50 million sale of three C-295 military planes to the Ghanaian government by global aerospace company Airbus.

He’s also a suspect in a separate inquiry in the African country, where bribing a public official carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

After a four-year investigation in more than 12 nations, Airbus agreed to pay a record $4 billion fine to the United Kingdom, France, and the United States in 2019. The business paid public officials and buried the payments in a web of global wrongdoing.

Phil received a letter from the SFO six years later, inviting him to a voluntary interview under caution “to answer allegations of bribery and corruption.”

“I lost communication with Airbus in 2014 and had no idea what was going on; it was only when I got the letter issued that I realized what was going on,” the 58-year-old, who denies any wrongdoing, said on GMB.

“I first went to Ghana because there was a writer there, and then I went to produce a film and explore the sights.

“I got involved in the film institute and other initiatives while I was out there; the projects I was looking at were tourism-related, such as a boutique hotel and a glass factory.

“I met a lot of people during my involvement.”

