The star of ’90 Day Fiancé’ claims to make $50,000 per week selling farts in jars

A reality TV actress has made the stunning allegation that she makes roughly $50,000 per week selling farts to strangers. Stephanie Matto of “90 Day Fiance” fame posted a video about her business on social media, and it quickly went viral.

The disturbing revelation was revealed in a video captioned “A day in the life of a girl who sells farts in a jar” by the 31-year-old Newyorker. According to the New York Post, Matto captioned her recent video, which has received over 20,000 views, “I made about 50,000 selling my farts in a jar.”

Matto wrote several books and created an X-rated subscription site called “Unfiltrd” after the reality TV show “90 Day Fiance” brought her international recognition.

She afterwards transformed into a new commercial endeavor inspired by fortune in order to attract a larger audience. Matto also believes that her experience with her adult subscription site has given her a better understanding of the many niches and industries available. According to news source Joe, she remarked, “I also felt it’d be a fantastic publicity maneuver that would catch a lot of people’s attention.”

The last remaining issue is: did I actually poop 97 times in two days? Submit your theories in the comments section! ##NBCAnnieLive ##DealGuesser ##90dayfiance Matto claims to have a “very stringent diet” for her business, which includes beans, protein muffins, yogurts, hard-boiled eggs, and protein shakes on occasion. She claims that on cheat days, she makes sure she eats foods that will make her gassy. The reality TV actress collects her feces in a glass jar and adds flower petals to it in the hopes of absorbing the aroma and making it “last longer.” According to Matto in the video, the glass jars are then delivered to the potential buyer at a “heavily discounted” price of $1,000 per jar, along with a handwritten note from her.

People who are curious about who might buy fart perfume should know that her customers are "those who adore collecting anomalies and are either fans of myself or the show," she explains. "I believe I've tapped into a massive industry with seemingly limitless potential," she continues.