The Squid Game fidget toy advent calendar is the unexpected crossover.

There have already been a slew of advent calendars launched this year, each filled with a variety of goodies, but few would have imagined this crossover.

Netflix’s ultra-violent TV sensation Squid Game has spawned a fidget toy advent calendar.

The 28-piece set is available for £18.99 on Amazon, including shipping.

It includes a fidget spinner, simple dimples, fidget pops, fidget cube, fidget pad, slinky, and a variety of other devices to push, pull, and fiddle with, with many of the products imprinted with the show’s signature circle, triangle, and square symbols.

Squid Game is about a competition in which 456 individuals who are deeply in debt compete in a variety of children’s games for the chance to win a large financial prize.

However, while the winner will get 45.6 billion South Korean Won (about £28 million), every eliminated candidate would meet a horrible and brutal end.

With over 111 million views since its debut, the South Korean survival drama has quickly become the most-watched TV show on Netflix.

With schools warning parents that their children should not be watching the Netflix show, which is rated 16+, it seems an unusual choice for a children’s advent calendar – but it has already sold enough copies to enter the top 100 most popular advent calendars on Amazon since its launch earlier this week.

The internet behemoth isn’t the only retailer offering Squid Game-inspired advent calendars; discount site Wowcher also sells a version of the Squid Game-inspired fidget toy advent calendar for £13.99 plus £3.99 shipping and handling.