The Sports Betting Industry Considers Whether Constant Advertising Is Too Much for Viewers and Fans.

People are raising concerns about a potential backlash that could result in governments limiting sports betting advertising, similar to what happened in Europe, during the SBC Summit North America, a major international sports betting conference taking place this week, according to the Associated Press.

Teams in Europe have a “whistle-to-whistle” restriction on sports betting advertisements in game broadcasts in the United Kingdom. Since 2019, all gambling advertisements have been illegal in Italy, while gambling companies have been restricted from placing advertisements on players’ jerseys or on stadium names in Spain. Spain likewise restricts gambling advertisements to the hours of 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The United States has yet to impose such restrictions on sports betting advertisements. The New York Jets’ Jeff Fernandez, vice president of business development and initiatives, said the industry and its partners must “ensure we don’t have to go to a whistle-to-whistle ban like what happens in the United Kingdom.” Joe Asher, president of IGT’s sports betting division, warned of the dangers of betting on sports “a reaction to today’s advertising, particularly the excessive amount of it “It’s not something that lends itself to self-regulation,” Asher, who was also the previous CEO of William Hill, said. “When we reach to that stage, I’m concerned.” The present output of commercials, according to Bill Miller, president of the American Gaming Body, the gambling industry’s national trade association, is “an unsustainable arms race.” “Does it annoy you?” Miller inquired. “Is it excessive? It’s not a long-term solution.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

During games, the Jets, like most other pro sports teams, prominently promote their multiple sports betting partners, including logos on the building, scoreboard mentions, and advertisements for an in-stadium sports betting lounge.

Caesars Entertainment is a prolific marketer, with commercials starring an actor portraying Caesar that appear to be everywhere. Ken Fuchs, senior vice president of sports at Caesars Digital, highlighted the industry’s skepticism about advertising during Thursday’s conference.

"You must learn from the United Kingdom: you must self-regulate," he stated. "It all comes down to how a customer interacts with Caesars as a company.