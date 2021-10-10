The ‘spark’ for a new age of municipal development will be landmark initiatives.

According to Liverpool City Council chief executive Tony Reeves, a number of significant projects spearheading Liverpool’s next chapter of regeneration will be the “spark” for going forward and making “other things happen.”

At a press conference on Tuesday, prominent members of the City Council, including Mayor Joanne Anderson, attempted to draw out their immediate vision for regeneration while the city recovers from the pandemic and the aftermath from the Caller Report revelations.

Mayor Anderson and Mr. Reeves were joined by Mark Bousfield, the City Council’s new director of regeneration, who is expected to play a vital role in the council’s next phase of development and regeneration.

Liverpool’s intentions to bounce back after a year marred by scandal

While Mayor Anderson stated that her tenure will be guided by “integrity, transparency, and improvement,” admitting that ongoing challenges with city center development “gives us the opportunity to rethink what has happened,” the event appeared to focus on what is to come rather than what must be left behind.

Mark Bousfield, the city’s new director of regeneration, spoke to business and property leaders about a mix of “big” projects now ongoing in the city as well as those targeted as the “spark” for generating regeneration momentum.

The catalyst projects include more development in Paddington Village, Kings Dock, and the next phase of the Littlewoods Building, dubbed “the Hollywood of the North,” and are considered as a launching pad for the new council administration.

The targeted timeframe for clinching consent on the projects, according to Mr Bousfield, is October and November cabinet meetings.

Following the opening of The Spine building, the new northern home of the Royal College of Physicians, earlier this summer, regeneration in Paddington Village is picking up speed.

Within the science innovation district, the next phase of development on the plot would include the addition of a residential complex and another office development.

The Littlewoods skyscraper on Edge Lane has long symbolized Liverpool’s growing reputation as the “Hollywood of the North.”

A big new film and high-end television drama studio has recently opened in its shadow.

