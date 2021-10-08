The Spanish government provides $462 to its younger citizens, but not for bullfighting.

According to the Associated Press, Spain’s government announced in its 2022 budget on Thursday that it will grant eligible youngsters 400 euros ($462) next year to participate in cultural activities, barring bullfights.

The government said that residents who turn 18 in the coming year will be able to spend euros on movie and theater tickets, books, and concerts, in an effort to boost Spain’s cultural-related companies following the COVID-19 epidemic shutdowns.

Bullfighting enterprises fought to be included, causing controversy, however in recent years, bullfighting has lost favor among young city dwellers in Spain.

“Not everything that our legislation sees as culture will come under this cultural support,” the Culture Ministry said in a written message to state-owned news outlet Efe.

The decision was facilitated by the absence of advocates of bullfighting in the coalition administration, which consists of the center-left Socialist Party and the left-wing United We Can Party.

The government has been chastised by conservative opposition parties for failing to include bullfights as a cultural experience.

Bullfighting is classified as part of Spain’s cultural heritage, according to the Fundación Toro de Lidia, which represents the bullfighting industry.

According to the government, about half a million people would be eligible for the voucher, which will cost the state around 190 million euros ($220 million). During the epidemic, France and Italy have taken comparable actions to support their cultural industries.

The budget aims to jumpstart a post-pandemic economic recovery by investing heavily in public infrastructure, including using European Union funding. Spain’s GDP is expected to expand by 7% next year, according to the government.

The Bank of Spain, the country’s central bank, forecasts growth of 6.3 percent this year and 5.9 percent the next year.

Due to an increase in tax revenue as the economy improves, the government expects the budget deficit to reduce to 5% of GDP next year, down from an expected 8.4% this year.

Government employees will receive a 2% wage raise. Pensions for the elderly will also be boosted in accordance with inflation, with the lowest pensions expected to grow by at least 3% next year.

The lower house of the Spanish parliament, the Congress of Deputies, will discuss the budget proposal next week, followed by a vote.